Bhubaneswar: With hundreds of thousands catching coronavirus infections every single day across the globe and thousands falling to it, there is a great deal of curiosity to know how these ultra-tiny entities infect the human body.

The answer to the question, however, is still elusive to most. Let’s learn about it in a simple way.

Before understanding how viruses infect, we need to understand what viruses are. Viruses are small pieces of RNA (ribonucleic acid) or DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid). They are wrapped up in a layer of protein, which acts as a protective layer for their genetic material. In order to replicate and to be alive, they need a live cell. These live cells are called host cells.

Since viruses can adapt themselves to any environment and host, they can create other viruses.

Once, such viruses attach to a live cell, they enter. And depending on their type, they seek cells of different organs such as lungs, heart, and liver among others.

Inside a healthy cell, the virus multiplies and infects nearby healthy cells.

If the body’s immune system is strong, the virus can’t do much harm. Otherwise, the harm caused by the viruses is severe, sometimes fatal.

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causing COVID-19. As per its type, these viruses inside a human body infect the upper and lower part of the respiratory tract. And finally, they cause harm to the lungs.

PNN