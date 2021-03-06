Bhubaneswar: Amid reports of forest fires engulfing vast patches of forested lands in Odisha, a wildfire was also reported from Khandagiri hill here Friday.

After getting information from some local people, fire services personnel and a police team reached Khandagiri hill. After a two-hour-long operation, the fire fighters managed to douse the flame.

But by then, the fire had already caused huge damage as the fire had spread over five acres of the forest.

While no casualty has been reported, the police and fire department are on the job to find out the reason behind the wildfire.

Notably, wildfires have destroyed valuable flora and fauna of 30 reserve forests in Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary.

“1,100 forest officials and fire personnel have been engaged to contain the spread of the fire and douse the flame,” Baripada ranger Laxmidhar Behera had informed Friday.

PNN