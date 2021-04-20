Lahunipada: A young woman was killed in a tragic accident when a dead tree snapped and fell on the bike she was riding as a pillion. The incident occurred near near Mahulata Chowk on Khandadhar road under Lahunipada police limits in Sundargarh district Monday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Anita Bhumij (27). She is the daughter of Karam Singh Bhumij of Eregeda village under Lathikata police limits.

Instead of taking the injured girl to the hospital, eyewitnesses said that the bike driver fled the spot. He also took the deceased girl’s mobile phone will fleeing. The youth is yet to be identified.

According to a source, Anita worked at a petrol pump in Lathikata. She and the youth were going towards Khandadhar when the accident occurred.

As the news broke in the village of the deceased, Talabahali sarpanch Budhu Naik and local people staged a road block demanding compensation to the bereaved family. Some demanded action against the youth. They failed to understand how the youth escaped and why he did not try to save Anita.

The agitation continued till evening. On being informed, police reached the spot, recovered the body and assured the agitating people that action will be taken against the youth who fled the spot.

The police have launched a detailed probe into the accident.

