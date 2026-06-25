Hatadihi: A woman and her son were arrested Wednesday for allegedly trying to kill a man following a dispute over return of pledged gold at Nuarampas under Nandipada police limits in Kendujhar district.

The accused were identified as Ramamani Pahi and her son Pradeep Pahi. Another accused is absconding, and efforts are underway to apprehend those involved, Nandipada police station officer-in-charge Dharmendra Shanti said.

According to police, a villager Biswanath Ojha had pledged gold ornaments with Ramamani about three years ago and borrowed Rs 15,000. After repaying the interest amount, he approached her to redeem the pledged gold.

However, Ramamani reportedly refused to return the ornaments, leading to a heated altercation. During the dispute, Ramamani and her associates allegedly attacked Biswanath with an iron rod, leaving him critically injured. He was initially admitted to Anandapur Sub-Divisional Hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated. Based on a complaint lodged by Biswanath’s wife, Kanchan Ojha, police registered a case (271/2026) and began an investigation.