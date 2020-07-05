Ahmedabad: A woman police sub-inspector (PSI) in Ahmedabad has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35 lakh from a rape accused for not charging him under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act.

An FIR was booked against Ahmedabad-West Mahila police station in-charge Shweta Jadeja for allegedly demanding Rs 35 lakh from a rape accused in liue of letting him free.

According to the FIR, two women employees of a private company in Ahmedabad had filed a rape complaint the company’s managing director, Kenal Shah.

According to the FIR, Shweta Jadeja, during the investigation of the case, demanded a bribe of Rs 35 lakh from the accused. She demanded the money for not booking Shah under provisions of the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA) Act, under which the police can send an accused to a jail outside his native district.

The demand for the money was made from the accused Kenal Shah’s brother, Bhavesh, against whom she was investigating a rape case registered in 2019.

The woman sub-inspector called Bhavesh to demanded the bribe and both sides agreed on Rs 20 lakh to settle the case.

As per the FIR lodged by the city crime branch, Jadeja accepted Rs 20 lakh through a middleman and demanded an additional Rs 15 lakh from the rape accused.

The complainant gave Rs 20 lakh to Jadeja in February, and she was forcing him to pay the remaining amount, the FIR said.

Jadeja was arrested Friday and a case was registered against her under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

She was Saturday produced before a sessions court where the police sought her remand for seven days for further interrogation.

PNN/Agencies