Balasore: A woman from Balasore district is all set to reunite with her teenage son after a decade, following the successful rescue of the child from Delhi and the arrest of his father, who had allegedly abducted him and gone into hiding.

At a press briefing held Monday at the DIG (Eastern Range) office, DIG Satyajit Nayak confirmed that a special police team, acting on intelligence provided by anti-human trafficking organisation ‘You to Sell’ and the cyber unit, located and rescued the child. SP Raj Prasad was also present at the briefing.

The dramatic turn of events unfolded after the woman, identified as Seema Satapathy, pursued legal action through the Balasore family court, seeking custody of her son. Acting on a court directive, police traced the missing boy — now 14 years old — and his father, Kamalakanta Mishra, to the national capital.

According to officials, Seema and Kamalakanta got married in 2008. The couple, who lived in Pandashuni village under Gopalpur police station limits, had one son. In 2016, Seema lodged a complaint with Khantapada police, accusing her husband of dowry-related abuse. A case (No 15/16) was subsequently registered. Following the complaint, Seema returned to her parental home with her son. However, Kamalakanta allegedly took the child from her custody through deceit and fled. Since then, he has cut all communication with his wife and has repeatedly changed his address to evade authorities.

Seema later filed a case (No 96/16) in Balasore family court, which issued a directive to police to retrieve the child and bring him under the mother’s custody.

Despite several attempts, efforts to trace the father-son duo were initially unsuccessful. A non-bailable warrant was eventually issued against Kamalakanta.

Under the direction of DIG Nayak, SP Raj Prasad formed a special team led by Additional SP Alok Ranjan Ray. Acting on a tip-off, officers SI Lokanath Soren, SI Dhaneswar Nanda, and Constable Bikash Kumar Mahapatra carried out a successful operation in Delhi, leading to Kamalakanta’s arrest and the child’s rescue.

The accused was produced in court Monday, and the boy is expected to be handed over to his mother Tuesday, police confirmed.

