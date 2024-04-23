Bhubaneswar: On World Earth Day, Monday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the environment, expanding forest cover and reducing carbon footprint for a healthier planet and a sustainable future. “The Earth, our only home, provides us clean air, food, water, materials and space for recreation. Therefore, we need to reduce carbon footprint and promote renewable energy sources,” the CM said. On the occasion, environmentalist JK Panigrahi said, “Earth Day has been celebrated across the globe since 1970, with the motive of generating awareness among the people on various pertinent environmental issues. Awareness needs to be followed by action programmes at the grassroots level that would bring about desired and real changes.” Bakul Foundation organised the Earth day and discussed making climate change an important part of the political discourse in the elections. A climate manifesto for the state was prepared by over 50 experts and released on the occasion. Environmentalist Ranjan Panda said, “Odisha is one of the most highly vulnerable geographies in the world when it comes to climate change impacts. This Earth Day, let’s re-dedicate ourselves to strengthen the Plastic Free Picnic Challenge.”

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP