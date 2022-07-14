New Delhi: The WPI-based inflation declined marginally in June to 15.18 per cent against 15.88 per cent in May, due to a dip in prices of manufactured products but those of primary articles and fuel and power still edging up, an official statement said Thursday.

The high rate of inflation in June is primarily due to a rise in prices of mineral oils, food articles, crude petroleum and natural gas, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, and food products, as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year. it said.

The WPI Food Index, which has a weight of 24.38 per cent, and comprises ‘Food Articles’ from the Primary Articles group and ‘Food Products’ from the Manufactured Products group, has increased from 176.1 in May to 178.4 in June.

The rate of inflation based on the WPI Food Index increased from 10.89 per cent in May to 12.41 per cent in June.

The WPI for June has been compiled at a weighted response rate of 82.5 per cent, while the final figure for April is based on the weighted response rate of 91.4 per cent. The provisional figures of WPI will undergo revision as per the final revision policy.

IANS