New Delhi: Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has announced his retirement from cricket, saying that the ongoing Ranji Trophy season will be his last.

The 40-year-old Bengal stumper has featured in 40 Tests and nine ODIs since making his international debut in 2010.

“After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I am honoured to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire,” Saha said in a social media post.

“Let’s make this season one to remember,” he added in a post that went up late on Sunday night.

Saha was a part of India’s red-ball set-up for a long time before being released from the central contracts’ list last year.