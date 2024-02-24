Ranchi: Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Saturday became only the fifth Indian to score 600 or more runs in a Test series, during the second day’s play of the fourth match against England here.

The left-handed Jaiswal, who made his India debut last year during the tour of the West Indies, achieved the feat in his seventh innings of the ongoing five-match Test series when he took a single off Shoaib Bashir to reach 55 not out during the final session.

On a run-making spree, Jaiswal struck two double-hundreds in the second and third Tests against England in the ongoing series.

The 22-year-old Jaiswal joined Indian batting legends Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid as well as Dilip Sardesai to amass more than 600 runs in a Test series.

Former Indian captains Gavaskar, Kohli and Dravid had amassed more than 600 runs in Test series twice in their careers while Sardesai recorded his feat during the away series in the West Indies in 1970-71.

It was in the same 1970-71 series in the West Indies that Gavaskar created the record of most runs for any Indian batter in a Test series, garnering 774 runs at 154.8 with four centuries and three half-centuries.

Gavaskar holds the distinction of being the only Indian to have scored more than 700 runs in a Test series on two occasions.

The ‘Little Master’ also churned out 732 runs in six Tests at 91.5 with four tons and a fifty when the West Indies toured India in 1978-79.

The world record for most runs in a Test series is held by Australian batting legend Donald Bradman, who made 974 runs in five Tests against England at 139.14 with four centuries in 1930.