Rajgangpur: The body of a 25-year-old man was found hanging from a tree outside his girlfriend’s house in Rajgangpur block of Sundargarh district Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Bikash Mahanandia of Ranibandh Talapada area. Rajgangpur police registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. According to police, Bikash had been in a relationship with a woman for about four years and expressed his desire to marry her. The woman reportedly rejected his proposal.

Despite her refusal, Bikash continued to insist on marriage. Bikash went to the woman’s house Wednesday night and allegedly committed suicide in front of the house by hanging himself from a tree using a scarf, police said.

Residents noticed the body Thursday morning and informed the police. Police officials reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. The body was handed over to the family members after the postmortem. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death.