Bolangir: A youth was killed by his childhood friend over a triangular love affair in Odisha’s Bolangir district, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kunja Majhi, a resident of Dumerchuan village in Kantabanji area of the district.

Two persons have been apprehended in this connection, they said.

According to police, Kunja was killed by his childhood friend Satya Nag and his (Satya’s) associate Shankar Gharsel June 20 night following a dispute among them.

Satya was using Kunja’s mobile phone to talk to his girlfriend. A few days before the murder, Satya came to know that Kunja had also started talking to his girlfriend without his knowledge, said Additional SP, Bolangir, Alok Jena Tuesday

“Satya warned Kunja to stop talking to his girlfriend and keep away from her. However, Kunja continued to talk to the girl. Then, Satya made a plan to eliminate Kunja,” he said.

On June 20 night, Satya called Kunja to a nearby deserted place and committed the crime with the help of his friend Shankar. They attacked Kunja with an iron rod multiple times and killed him, the ASP said.

Later, they stuffed the body in a gunny bag and threw it inside a well near an old cement factory near the village, the police officer said.

On June 29, locals noticed a suspicious sight inside the deserted well and alerted police authorities. The Kantabanji police recovered the body and started an investigation.

Kunja’s family members had lodged a missing person complaint at the Kantabanji police station earlier, which helped the police to identify the body, a police officer said.

After examining the call records of Kunja, the police cracked the case and arrested Satya and Shankar. The police have seized the mobile phone of the deceased, the murder weapon and other material from the spot, he said.

“If required, we will bring the woman into our investigation purview,” the additional SP told media persons.

PTI