New Delhi: Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has questioned India batting coach Vikram Rathour’s ability to guide cricketers in the T20 format. Rathour had replaced Sanjay Bangar as the batting coach last year.

Credentials under scanner

“He (Rathour) is my friend … do you think he can help players of this T20 generation? Has he played cricket at the level to help them?” asked Yuvraj. The flamboyant all-rounder was part of the 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup winning teams. He made the comments during an Instagram session.

Rathour played six Tests and seven ODIs for India between 1996 and 1997.

Yuvraj said a player should be dealt with on the basis of his personality. “If I was coach I’ll tell goodnight to (Jasprit) Bumrah at 9.00pm and take Hardik (Pandya) out for a drink at 10.00pm. That’s how you deal with different personalities,” Yuvi pointed out.

Veiled dig

Yuvraj, who had retired from international cricket last year, also took a veiled dig at India chief coach Ravi Shastri. “The current guys have no one to talk to and take advice,” he said.

Yuvraj was asked to cpmment whether or not it is Shastri’s job to guide the players. “I don’t know if Ravi is doing it but maybe he has others things in his mind. Anyway, you can’t tell everyone just ‘go out and play your game, express yourself. This approach may work with someone like (Virender) Sehwag … but this will never work with (Cheteshwar) Pujara. So these things the coaching staff need to realise,” asserted Yuvraj.

All praise for Pandya

The 38-year-old also tipped Hardik Pandya to break his fastest T20 fifty record. “Hardik Pandya could be the guy who breaks my record of fastest T20 fifty. He has all the making of being a great all-rounder. But then again you need to have someone to guide him in the team,” Yuvraj stated.

Bad memories

Yuvraj has played for a number of teams in the IPL. He confessed that he did not like his last stint with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

“I wanted to run away from Kings XI Punjab … the management didn’t like me there. They did nothing I asked them to do. When I left they bought all the players I had been asking them to. I love Punjab but I did not like the running of the franchise,” Yuvi pointed out.

