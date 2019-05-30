Bhadrak/Nayagarh: Two children Wednesday including an anganwadi kid and a Class VIII student were killed while the latter’s father was rendered critical in separate road mishaps in Bhadrak and Nayagarh district respectively.

In the first incident, an Anganwadi kid died after she was run over by a speeding tanker at Kandaba petrol pump square on Agarpada-Kupari road in Bhadrak district.

The infant, Juli Tudu (3), daughter of Chotaray Tudu of Adivasi Sahi was on her way to her Anganwadi when the incident occurred. The speeding vehicle run over the girl, killing her on the spot after the driver lost balance on the wheels.

The incident spread tension in the area as locals staged a road blockade.

Similarly, a Class VIII student was killed while his father was injured after their two-wheeler was hit by a truck in Gourangapur village under Ranapur police limits in Nayagarh district.

The tragic incident occurred late Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Soumyaranjan Padhiari. His injured father has been identified as Ranjit Kumar Padhiari.

According to sources, the father-son duo was on their way to home from Soumyaranjan’s tuition when a cement-laden truck hit their scooter. While Soumyaranjan died on the spot, his father sustained grievous injuries.

Padhiari was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition was stated to be critical. Angry over the death of the student, locals of the area detained the truck. However, the driver of the vehicle fled from the spot following the mishap.

On being informed, Ranpur police reached the spot and sent Soumyaranjan’s body for post mortem. The cops have also registered a case regarding the incident, sources said.

PNN