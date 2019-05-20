Bhubaneswar: Around 42,000 students from the state appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-2019 Monday.

The three-hour long examination, which began at 10am, was conducted at several centres in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Angul and Balasore.

The Union Health Ministry had postponed the examinations in Odisha due to Cyclone Fani after a request from the state government. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted NEET in other regions May 5. Around 13 lakh students had written the examination.

The NTA of the Union HRD Ministry conducts the test every year in May for students who want to secure admissions to state-run and private medical and dental colleges across the country.

The students were instructed to bring their admit cards along with required documents to prevent cheating.

The ‘don’ts’ included hair bands, big buttons, brooches and heeled shoes for female candidates and kurta-pyjama, full-sleeve shirts and shoes for male candidates. The candidates were also not allowed to carry electronic devices into the examination centres.