Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who are shooting for their upcoming Bollywood film ‘Brahmastra,’ visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and got clicked with their fans too.

Candid photos of Ranbir and Alia from the sets of ‘Brahmastra’ are doing the rounds on the internet. Few pictures from the ghats of Ganges in Varanasi have gone viral.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bycy2aBlU_l/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

Earlier, Alia, who was in Switzerland with her beau Ranbir Kapoor for the shooting of ‘Brahmastra’, shared a sun-soaked selfie. Alia captioned the photo, “Soul full of sunshine”.

Ranbir and Alia were earlier spotted heading out of an architectural and design consultancy office, which had sparked rumours about the two planning to stay together. They had also shared a cute romantic moment during the 64th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2019 held at Jio Garden in Mumbai. Alia showered her love for Ranbir as she called him “special one” on stage.

If reports are to believed, the couple might tie the knot soon. Rumour mills cannot keep calm as Alia has revealed in the past that she had a huge crush on Ranbir Kapoor.