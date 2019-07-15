A temporary swimming pool in the house backyard is a great alternative for someone who has limited space or does not want to invest huge money in a permanent built-in pool.

A backyard swimming pool construction can certainly consume a lot of time, money and maintenance, so makeshift pools are becoming a more practical solution. However, have you ever heard of old vehicles being turned into swimming pools?

Yes, you heard it right! People in a city of France turn old trucks and buses into swimming pools. This year, France recorded very high temperatures. To beat the heat, people constructed swimming pools in their backyards and chilled throughout the summer.

The nice thing about these homemade swimming pools is that they come in all shapes and sizes. Depending on how much time you have and how capable you are, you can work with many different materials to create a super cool temporary pool.