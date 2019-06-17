Khurda: Even though a year has elapsed to the administration putting in restrictions to prevent boat mishaps in Chilika Lake following last year’s horrific incident, the rules are being violated every day, making boat ride a risky affair in the lagoon.

Six persons met watery grave after a boat capsized in the lake June 16, 2018. The then district administration and the Commerce and Transport minister had made it mandatory to wear life jackets while boating in the lake. However, the boat operators and the riders are blatantly violating the rules. Though there is stock of life jackets in the boats, tourists take little interest in using them, said sources adding, they use the jackets only when they are on camera.

Similarly, as per the rules all the boats should have fire extinguishers and life guards. This apart, only licensed boatmen can row the boats. Every boat should have a dustbin, drinking water and shed facilities, say the norms. There should be regular inspections whether the boats are constructed according to the government guidelines. But these guidelines are not being adhered to by the boat owners.

Although the state government is pumping in lakhs of rupees towards the development of Chilika Lake as a major tourist destination, it is being alleged that interests and safety of tourists are not being paid adequate attention.

“Lack of a health centre near Kalijai shrine is something which needs immediate attention of the government as hundreds of tourists visit Chilika and the temple every day. The administration should launch temporary or mobile healthcare service here,” said Prasanna Sahoo, a tourist from Phulbani.