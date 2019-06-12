Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) Wednesday unveiled Activa 125 BSVI, the first Bharat Stage VI compliant two-wheeler from the company’s stables. The model will be available for sale towards the end of the second quarter of 2019-20 nationally, much ahead of the proposed April 2020 deadline.

Minoru Kato, President-CEO of HMSI said, “As the forerunners of innovation and technology, we are yet again ready to lead the next revolution powered by superior technology. With the unveiling of new Activa 125 BSVI, Honda will begin this transition to BSVI emission norms in a unique way.”

The scooter comes with 125cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine boosted by Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) new. A performance accelerator to the HET engine, Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology optimises energy output by maximizing efficient combustion and minimising friction with a silent start and a smooth eco-friendly engine.

Senior Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said: “Leading the transition towards a pollution free India, we are delighted to present the new Activa 125 BSVI. Adding another surprise for customers, for the first time in the Indian two-wheeler industry, Honda will offer a special 6 year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on Activa 125 BSVI.”

The two-wheeler maker claims that Honda eSP integrates ACG starter system (new silent start system), PGM-FI, improvised tumble flow and compact combustion chamber and friction reduction. According to the company, Activa 125 BSVI has been developed with as many as 26 new patent applications.

Noriaki Abe, Managing officer & Chief Officer, Motorcycle Operations, Honda Motor Co Ltd also said Honda is committed to spread the joy of buying for customers globally. “In India, Honda’s two-wheeler business is considerably large and we will continue to innovate for a higher level of customer satisfaction. Today, I am glad with all new Activa 125 BS VI, we bring our global benchmarks to India,” Abe said.