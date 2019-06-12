Bhubaneswar: The South-West monsoon is expected to set in over Odisha June 16, according to Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC).

Pre-monsoon showers are expected in Odisha from June 14 while the monsoon could cover the entire state by June 19 or 20, a CEC release issued here Tuesday said.

It may be mentioned here that India Meterological Department (IMD) is yet to announce its probable date for monsoon onset in the state.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions would continue in Coastal Odisha till June 13 after which the temperature might decrease.

The conditions would support thundershowers and drag the monsoon current towards the land mass.

The cyclonic storm ‘Vayu’ stationed over east-central Arabian Sea, about 350 KM West-Southwest of Goa, is likely to cross South Gujarat coast in the early hours of June 13 after which it would weaken, the release said.

The monsoon current might advance towards interior Karnataka, Telengana and Andhra Pradesh from June 14.

(UNI)