Anubhav Mohantyhas been elected as the new Member of Parliament from Kendrapara. Mohanty, an Odia film star, defeated the former MP Baijayant Panda of BJP by a margin of over 6 lakh votes on BJD ticket. In an interview with Orissa POST, Anubhav speaks his heart out. Excerpts:

OP: Your first reaction after becoming the MP from Kendrapara?

I am really thankful to all those who believed in me. The most important person in my political life has always been Naveen Patnaik Sir who believed in me so much and gave me such a huge responsibility to represent Kendrapara and work for the people there. It had been considered as Biju Babu’s most important work field. People of Kendrapara always loved Biju Babu and after him it is only Naveen Babu. I have vowed to work for the development of the area.

OP: All the newly-elected BJD MPs met the party supremo Naveen Patnaik Sunday. What message he gave to the MPs?

Since the people of Odisha have decided to choose Naveen Babu as their CM for the fifth time, we should not sit idle. We all elected representatives should honour the mandate of the people. We must honour the people and work towards their development. We have to ensure that we work harder and stronger to target the areas the Centre has ignored and neglected. Every single right that we deserve must come to our state. For every right that the people of Odisha deserve we have to ensure it descends on them through our efforts as elected representatives. Naveen Babu asked us to work harder to achieve these.

OP: Any discussion on party’s Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha or other roles of MPs in Parliament?

No such decisions on such subjects in Sunday’s meeting. It will take some time perhaps. Naveen Sir will certainly announce that in time.

OP: What major problems you saw in your constituency which needs Central attention?

It is really shameful that since Independence the people of Kendrapara have not enjoyed the railways facility. It is actually a shameful thing for the entire nation. Our Chief Minister had always been writing to the Railway Ministry and speaking to the people concerned; but things have not been done there properly. Now, people have realised that the Centre is actually cheating them. Centre is keeping them away from their rights. This cannot continue any more. They have to bend down for the honour of the people and they need to come forward for their requirements.

OP: Did your star power ensure your triumph in Kendrapara?

It was a victory of the transparent governance of Naveen Sir. It is a triumph of the clean image of the Chief Minister. It was a victory of the dreamland of Biju Babu. It is the victory of the self respect of the people of the Tulasikshetra. Whoever tries to disrespect this, can’t win from this area. People in lakhs have voted for me for these reasons.