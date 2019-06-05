Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik underwent dental surgery here at Capital Hospital Wednesday morning. Capital Hospital Dental Surgeon Soumendra Sarangi has treated the chief minister and the surgery was successful. He said root canal treatment on Naveen’s upper front teeth had been done in December and today he had to go for post cure build-up-filling. “The duration of this surgery was half an hour. The surgery was completed perfectly and the Chief Minister was very cooperative as a patient,” the doctor said.