Bhubaneswar: A police inspector in Nabarangpur district was placed under suspension on charges of not following formalities while conducting gambling raid and detaining two persons, an officer said Monday.

Inspector Puspendu Sagar, ex-IIC of Kosagumunda police station with additional charge of Kodinga police station of Nabarangapur district has been placed under suspension with immediate effect by the Director General of Police, R P Sharma, the officer said. The DGP’s action came a day after a large number of people staged a protest and vandalised Kodinga police station Sunday alleging custodial death of a detained person.

During the period of suspension, inspector Sagar will remain under the disciplinary control of DIG of Police, South Western Range, Koraput. The inspector was accused of not following any legal formalities and procedures while conducting gambling raid and detaining two persons thereof.

One of the detained persons died while being shifted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam. This resulted in serious law and order situation in the locality Sunday.

The villagers of Panjaraguda alleged that two accused were assaulted in Kodinga police station after they were picked up from a weekly market for their alleged involvement in betting Saturday evening. They also alleged that one of the two died in police custody the same night and the police also picked up the wife and daughter of the deceased from their house.

Police had picked up Gobardhan Bindhani of Panjaraguda village and Kamulu Harijan of Badapanjuria village from Khutiguda weekly market on Saturday for their alleged involvement in a cock-fight betting. They were taken to Kosagumunda police station and then to Kodinga police station where they were detained. They were allegedly beaten up by the police soon after their detention and Gobardhan’s condition deteriorated in the night.

Both were taken to Kosagumunda Community Health Centre from where Kamulu was shifted to the district headquarters hospital here Sunday morning.