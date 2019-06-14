Bhubaneswar: Police have started investigation into the suspicious death of a 23-year-old whose body was found hanging inside the Gurudwara complex at Unit-3 Thursday evening. The sleuths have been waiting for the post-mortem report of the youth to ascertain the fact whether it was a case of suicide or murder.

The autopsy was carried out Friday at Capital Hospital.

Earlier, the manager of the Gurudwara found the youth— Subash Naik, of Kanjigada slum near Kharavela Nagar police station – hanging in a room on the first floor of the Gurudwara Thursday afternoon. Subash was a housekeeper at the Gurudwara for the past one year.

Later, he informed the deceased’s father, Dushasan Naik, who has also been working as a housekeeper at the Gurudwara for the last 15 years.

The slum dwellers who reached the spot after hearing the news, sought independent police investigation into the matter by bringing murder allegations.

Police, after pacifying the locals, sent the body to the Capital Hospital Thursday night for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Kharavela Nagar police registered a case (142/19) based on the complaint lodged by the father of the deceased Friday morning.

Sources in police informed Orissa POST, “We have been waiting for the post-mortem report and it is too early and premature to draw any conclusion in the matter. However, there were no major bruises or wounds on his body except minor scratches on the right hand. The circumstantial evidence collected from the spot points at suicide but we cannot rule out the murder angle as of yet. ”