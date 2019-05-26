Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress party leader in the state, Kanhu Charan Lenka, Sunday fired salvos against the state party leadership and also blamed them for the election debacles which lead to the humiliating defeat of the party in the state.

In a statement to the media Sunday, Lenka blamed Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik and his son Navajyoti Patnaik for ruining the party prospects in the state in the 2019 elections. The veteran leader alleged that the OPCC president did whatever he wanted.

Kanhu hinted that the defeat of the Congress was based on conspiracies that were hatched to ensure its bad performance in the elections. He said that the party already seemed to have

given up hope even before the

elections were over.

“He (Niranjan) stood for elections from two places. He also gave party ticket to his son. The father-son duo ensured the party faces loss in the elections of 2019. Time has come to kick out the people who are involved in making commissions and black marketing. I will work hard to boost the party in the state,” he said.

The leader also alleged that some of the statements of Niranjan Patnaik also seemed to have backfired in the elections.

The veteran leader also raised question on the newly-constituted Fact Finding Committee of the party which has been entrusted upon with the task to examine the reasons for the loss of the party in the state.

“I have come to know about the formation of a 21-member committee which will examine the reasons for failure of the party in the recent elections. But surprisingly many of the members of the committee are not without biases. Many among them are reasons for the poor performance of the party themselves.”