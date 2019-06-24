New Delhi: Refreshing its flagship ‘Forerunner’ series, US-based wearable major Garmin Monday launched its ‘Forerunner 945’ wearable in India for Rs 59,990.

The device packs has built-in activity profiles for running, cycling, swimming, skiing, paddle sports and trail running which covers majority of the workouts.

“With the launch of ‘Forerunner 945’, we aim to add more thrill and adventure for the running community. The watch comes with exciting features like premium music services, VO2 max, aerobic and anaerobic training effect and incident detection,” Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager-Garmin India, said in a statement.

The smartwatch holds the ability to ‘store up to 1,000 songs’ for phone-free listening and even syncs one’s favourite music from select streaming services like Spotify or allows transferring music from a computer to the user’s device.

Another feature with the ‘Forerunner 945’ series is the ‘Body Battery’ feature which helps optimise body’s energy.

The ‘Body Battery’ energy monitoring uses collected data to gauge one’s energy reserves at any moment so that the user can plan the day accordingly.

IANS