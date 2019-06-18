Mumbai: Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s most famous film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ was released June 18, 1999. It marked the 20th anniversary of the release Tuesday. This movie was a love triangle between Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, which was loved by audience. It was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Today we are going to tell you five interesting facts about the movie. During an interview Aishwarya revealed that the film was first decided as ‘Dil To Humne De Dea Sanam’ but was later renamed as ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali once said Aishwarya (Nandini) rarely used glycerin because she was into the character. She did not even use glycerin during Nandini’s suicide scene in which she had to break down heavily. It came naturally to Aishwarya.

Before shooting, director Sanjay went to Gujarat on a research trip. He was accompanied by the art director Nitin Desai and music director Ismail Darbar. He wanted to bring the Bhuj and Kutch culture onto the screen. This was the first film in which the director had done so much research in the 90’s. This kind of research work was done only for period films.

This was the second time Sanjay Leela Bhansali had worked with Salman Khan. Earlier, they worked in ‘Khamoshi- The Musical Drama’. In the film making video, Bhansali said, “Salman and I share a special relationship. Salman’s personality was perfect for the character.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali always felt that Ajay Devgn would become a good director. Nine years after the release of ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, Ajay directed ‘You Me Aur Hum’.

PNN/Agencies