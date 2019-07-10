Jeypore: Necessity is indeed the mother of invention. A youth of Kotapad has proved this in real life.

Sources said, a local youth named Srikumar Satpathy of Kotapad in Koraput district was once a victim of bike theft and had to purchase another bike. So he devised a method to prevent bike thefts and prepared an anti-theft kit for bikes, which would prevent thefts and alert bike owners by triggering a siren well ahead of time.

The thief would not know that the bike owner has come to know of the theft.The electronic device has a sensor, an alarm, a transmitter and a receiver. After making the gadget, Srikumar has been using it on his own bike.

Srikumar said, “Hundreds of two-wheelers are stolen every year creating problems for vehicle owners, the police and insurance firms. The electronic kit will not allow the vehicle to start in case a thief attempts to do so.”

He said the receiver unit will make a buzzing sound and the device will send a phone call to the vehicle owner in case of a theft attempt. This anti-theft kit works without battery and helps to catch thieves red-handed, Srikumar said.

He has also designed a smart motor pump, which starts automatically when the water level in a tank goes down and stops as it gets filled. The cost of the smart motor pump is around Rs 2,000 which is quite affordable.

Srikumar has been working as a marketing professional after completing B.Sc Chemistry. He says he could not study engineering due to financial problems.

