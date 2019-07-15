Bhubaneswar: Land acquisition is the main reason for the slow progress of ongoing railway projects in Odisha, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said Sunday.

The East Coast zone has some important ongoing projects but land acquisition is the main hindrance in their facilitation, he said. Yadav, however, said that the Railways and the state government are working together to sort these issues soon.

“Last year, the allocated fund for the projects of the state has not been fully utilised due to the land acquisition problem. But this year, more funds than previous year have been allocated expecting land acquisition problems will be sorted out,” he added.

Yadav also clarified that there will be no fund constraint for any project as additional fund can be provided through Extra Budgetary Resources (EBR) for the economically viable projects. The Union Budget 2019-20 has allocated Rs 5993 crore for the railway sector of Odisha.

“East Coast Zone is primarily freight loading zone in Indian Railways and this year the zone is targeted to cross 200 million tonne,” Yadav said.

He said that WiFi will be provided in all the important stations by September this year while CCTVs will be installed at all the important stations and important Mail/Express trains by the end of this financial year.

Bhubaneswar station’s main entrance will be redeveloped with the help of state government. He appreciated the commendable work done by the officials for the restoration of Bhubaneswar railway station, Puri railway station and Puri coaching deport in quick time before the Rath Yatra. All these had been affected by Cyclone Fani.