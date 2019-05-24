American writer Robert Bennett once said, “Do not fear failure but rather fear not trying”. A Lawyer-turned-mountaineer Kalpana Dash followed the line, failing twice, climbing Mount Everest in 2004 and 2006 before she finally scaled the highest peak in the world in 2008.

“It is due to God’s mercy and the best wishes of my family that I was able to scale Everest and returned safely. I’m happy and I’m keen to attempt climbing it again,” Dash had said then thus becoming the first Odia to achieve the feat.

However, the 53-year-old Dash attempted to scale Everest again this year April 23 along with Kanchimaya Tamang of Nepal and Liamu Mank of China, hoping to be fourth time lucky. But it wasn’t meant to be as she complained breathlessness while descending from the peak before collapsing near Balcony area exactly a month after.

Born in Dhenkanal to parents Gunanidhi and Shailabala in 1966, the central part of Odisha, Kalpana graduated from Dhenkanal Women’s College in 1988 before successfully completing the Bachelor of Law degree three years later.

Kalpana always had it in her to make it to the top. She was extremely modest, unassuming and soft-spoken. A great believer in destiny and hard work, Kalpana was firmly anchored but hardly displayed any aggression that was characteristic of many sportspersons.

Though Kalpana’s profession of being a lawyer fulfilled her needs, her passion to scale greatest heights never took a backwards step. And it was evident as she trekked many mountains conquering peaks in Europe, South America, North America and Australia during her decade and half-old career.

What helped vastly for Kalpana was the expert guidance of another ace mountaineer Bachendri Pal who became the first Indian woman to scale the Everest. The duo met during a mountain expedition and had subsequently stayed in touch.

It was before Kalpana’s third attempt to Everest in 2008, she took classes from Bachendri regarding climbing techniques in addition to other vital mountaineering tips. She had stayed in top shape with a daily regimen that included climbing the 785-metre high Kapilas Hill, near Dhenkanal.

Considered to be a male-dominated sport (by the society) basically due to its toughness, Kalpana never looked it that way and was clear-headed about her approach. “I have never considered it from the male-female point of view. For me, it was my passion,” she had stated in 2008.

“My love for mountaineering came from my father. He would scale all the hills and mountains around our hometown and I used to go along with him.”

Shocked by the news of Kalpana’s death, CM Naveen Patnaik said, “I am saddened to learn about the demise of Kalpana Dash while descending from Mount Everest. Her legacy in mountaineering will inspire the generations of young women in the state.”

Rest in peace Kalpana. Your contribution will always be cherished!

Box

State to bring back remains

Bhubaneswar: Vishal Dev, commissioner-cum-secretary, Sports and Youth Services, Dept of Odisha has promised to bring back the mortal remains of Kalpana. “We are committed to bring back the mortal remains back to her state. It is reportedly to be at the balcony. We have written to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and are in regular touch with them regarding the search and rescue operation,” Dev said in a press release here Friday.

Kalpana’s expeditions

Mount Everest – 2004, 2006 (both unsuccessful), 2008 (successful)

Mount Denali – 2010 (unsuccessful)

Mount Kilimanjaro- 2014 (successful)

Mount Aconcagua – 2015 (successful)

Mount Elbrus – 2015 (successful)

Mount Kosciuszko – 2015 (successful)

Caption

Kalpana Dash

June 1966 – May 2019