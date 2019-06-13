Kendrapara: A young man was arrested for allegedly embezzling his office funds in order to buy gold ornaments for his lover, police said. The accused has been identified as Prakash Das of Sabalang Kanipada under Derabish police limits in Kendrapara district.

Superintendent of police Niti Sekhar informed reporters that Prakash had lodged a complaint about Rs7,76,212 being stolen from his motorcycle luggage box June 7. He had mentioned in his complaint that he worked as a supervisor for Entex Transportation Service, located at Tarando. He had gone to the bank to deposit the amount June 4 but had to return without doing the job as there was server issue on that day. After reaching office he opened the box only to find the money missing.

The police started investigation into the complaint. The probe zeroed in on Prakash after the luggage box of the motorcycle he had ridden to the bank was found to be intact.

The investigation revealed it that it was Prakash who had stolen the money and concocted a plot to get away with it.

Later, during investigation more than Rs 40,000 was recovered from his possession. The amount along with an almirah, air cooler and some other articles were seized.

Further investigation led the police to the seizure of the gold ornament Prakash had gifted to his girlfriend.

Prakash was arrested and produced in a court Wednesday.

PNN