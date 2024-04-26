Jharsuguda: The crash-landing of a drone in front of the rented house of Suresh Pujari, the sitting BJP MP of Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency created a consternation Thursday. Police were informed about the development and they arrived at the spot quickly. Later on, the police said that the drone belonged to the Forest Department. The drone flew over Pujari’s house for a few minutes before it fell after crashing against an electric tower.

Immediately people gathered around it and rumours flew thick and fast. When the incident happened, Pujari was not present in the house located at Gandhi Square in Belpahar locality of this district. After the caretaker of the house informed Pujari, the latter called up Jharsuguda SP, Parmar Smit Parshottamdas. “We immediately sent a team from the Belpahar police station to the spot and the drone was seized. Further investigation is on,” the SP informed. “We later came to know that the drone was being used for plantation survey by the Forest department. However, even then we are investigating the matter,” Parshottamdas added. Pujari this time has been nominated as a candidate for the Brajrajnagar Assembly constituency while Pradip Purohit will contest in the Lok Sabha seat.