Bhubaneswar: Mexico eked out a hard-fought 4-3 win over Uzbekistan to finish seventh in the FIH Series Finals hockey tournament here Wednesday.

In the match between the two lowest-ranked sides of the tournament, Mexico (world no. 39) scored through Maximiliano Mendez (29th minute), Alexander Palma (30th), Yamil Mendez (54th) and Roberto Garcia (59th).

Gaybullo Khaytboev (41st), Okhunjon Mirzakarimov (42nd) and Ruslan Satlikov were the goal-scorers for world no. 43 Uzbekistan.

The Uzbeks finished eighth and last, failing to log a single point in the tournament.

PTI