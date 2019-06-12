Bhubaneswar, Jun 12: ‘Mo Pass’, a popular system adopted by Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) for pre-booking tickets, is temporarily out of service for technical upgrade.

Sources at CRUT have informed that due to migration of CRUT data from cloud servers to the server of Bhubaneswar Operations Centre (BOC), there will be a temporary disruption in the availability and issue of Mo Pass from June 12 to June 16.

To minimize the inconvenience for users, CRUT will be issuing manual tickets. It will also extend the date of validity for existing pass holders by the number of days its application and services will be down for the changeover.

Server Down Announcement: We are migrating servers from 12th June midnight−16th June midnight. During that period MO pass online will be unavailable. All the passes will be compensated for the period during which services are unavailable. We regret for the inconvenience caused! pic.twitter.com/rUVJYN9cam — Capital Region Urban Transport (@CRUT_BBSR) June 12, 2019

“CRUT anticipates that the migration will take four days and all its applications will be back by midnight on June 16,’’ said sources.

Technology-based applications include Mo Bus Android and Iphone mobile apps, electronic ticketing machine (ETM) generated tickets issued on MoBus. The MoPasses are also available online along with MoCycle mobile application.

“However, the individual mobile applications of the three agencies under Mo Cycle — Hexi, Yaana and Yulu — will not be impacted by this data migration and Mo Cycles can be rented through their respective applications,” sources added.

Under Mo Cycle, the total number of cycles is 1,740 and total public bicycle sharing (PBS) stations are 280. The total number of buses running under CRUT is 195 on 20 routes.