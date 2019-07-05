New Delhi: Terming the maiden budget of Modi 2.0 as ornamental, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Prasanna Acharya, Friday, said the budget doesn’t address one of the major issues of the country— unemployment.

Acharya called the budget pro-corporate and emphasised that this budget will have adverse impact on the citizens of the country.

“It is more of an ornamental budget. Unemployment is one of the major issues in the country today that has not been addressed in the budget. The government claims that they are drawing FDI and opening industries but if that is the case then why is the unemployment rate so high?” Acharya asked.

He alleged that the Union government neglected the agriculture sector in their maiden budget.

“The foremost commitment of this government was to double the income of farmers but I don’t find any provision or scheme in the budget which will help double the income of the farmers in this country. On one hand, they have given something but on the other hand, they have taken away many things from the citizens,” he said.

The BJD MP also criticized the government for imposing Re 1 cess on petrol and diesel prices.

“We know the high prices of diesel and petrol have made lives of common people difficult. Again they are hiking the prices of the oil which will have very adverse impact on the day-to-day life of citizens,” he said.

Acharya welcomed the provisions for small traders in the budget.

“They have made provisions for small traders. This is a welcome step. But at the same time they are allowing single brand retail marketing for the corporate people which will kill the interest of ordinary traders who belong to the middle class. For me it seems contradictory,” he added.