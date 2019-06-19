New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘one nation- one election’ campaign that envisages holding simultaneous polls across the entire country at one time.

Speaking to reporters about the discussions in the meeting with the Prime Minister, the Biju Janata Dal chief said, “The meeting was called regarding one nation one poll. I support Prime Minister’s initiative of one nation one poll for holding Parliamentary and Assembly elections simultaneously.”

The meeting further deliberated upon Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary and special demands of the states.

“As far as Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebration is concerned, Ahimsa or non-violence should be added in the preamble of Constitution. Reservation for women should be implemented in Assemblies and Parliament. We have also demanded special category status for Odisha,” Patnaik added.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called the meeting of chiefs of political parties across the country to discuss his initiative of holding simultaneous elections across the country and the Niti Aayog’s proposal to fast-track the socio-economic conditions of 117 districts across 28 states.

Apart from BJP; Akali Dal, NCP, Janata Dal-United, BJD, YSR Congress, CPI, CPI-M, TRS, National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party joined the meeting while Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party, DMK, Trinamool Congress, Telugu Desam Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal decided to skip it.