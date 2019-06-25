Though ASI has identified this ancient heritage site due to its critical geographical location inside the Chandaka forest, the place still remains less explored from most of the nature and heritage lovers due to no commutable path

Cuttack: Few years back an Archaeological Survey of India research team found signs of human settlements, which they stated as old as 4,000 years, inside the Chandaka forest. They believed that there was human habitation in the hill caves located in the north-west of Chandaka forest. During the three-month-long research in the wildlife reserve, the team found ancient stone carvings. The primary statistics revealed that the artwork on reptiles, weapons and geometrical signs proved that people were living in Pathapur, Kusapangi and Gayalbank areas, 3500 to 4000 years ago, around 20 km away from the present day Cuttack city.

Though ASI had identified this ancient heritage spot due to its critical geographical location inside the Chandaka forest, the place still remains less explored from most of the nature and heritage lovers.

June 9, two adventure-heritage enthusiasts Deepak Nayak from Cuttack and Subhasish Dash from Bhubaneswar documented this rare treasure furthermore. Interacting with Orissa POST, Deepak said, “‘Pandava Bakhara’ hill, which houses the cave at its peak, is in the Pathapur village close to Banki.” There is a tribal family that resides on the foothills of Pandava Bakhara, he added.

The explorer duo was assisted by two young kids Rinku and Nikhil, who took the two to the top of the hill guiding them all through the jungle and showing them the path to reach the cave. According to locals, the rock shelter was the abode of the Pandavas during their exile and hence the shelter is called Pandava Bakhara. People congregate at the shelter for festivals during the Rajasankranti each year. The distance of the rock shelter from the ground level is approximately around one kilometre and there is no specific way to reach the top. The slippery path that one needs to take to reach the cave is full of bushes of wild grasses and thorns. The final 150 to 200 meters path was the toughest part of the journey as the route turns more vertical closer to the cave. Both the enthusiasts called it as a very tough yet thrilling exploration.

The artworks found from the site are assumed to be of the new Stone Age and Copper Age. The caves inside the hills have been named as Pandava Bakhara, Diarakhola, Tiger cave, Chanchali cave, Kalia Taila cave, Narahari cave and Anahat cave where artworks of copper from Stone Age period have been found. There is a lake adjacent to the hill near the Mahanadi river. It is assumed that there was a civilisation near the river during that period.

Both Deepak and Subhasish urged the Tourism department and ASI to take necessary steps to preserve this rare heritage treasure. The duo also requested to construct motorable/ commutable path to the cave, so that it can be accessible to general tourists. The duo also claimed that after its trip the social media was buzzing about this less explored heritage and that many history lovers were expressing their desire to visit and explore the Pandava Bakhara rock-art shelter, which they believe is really an encouraging sign.