Mumbai: Elder daughter of veteran actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Dhadak’ in 2018, has surely come a long way.

Janhvi has become paparazzi’s favourite as she often gets clicked post her workout sessions.

Despite being a fashionista, she has no problem in repeating clothes. During a chat show, Janhvi said, “How can they…? Itna bhi paisa nahi kamaya ki har roz naye kapde!.” The actress also said that she is not affected by those who try to find fault in her clothes.

She added, “You can’t please everyone. Especially with this. I guess you would take their criticism seriously if it was to do with your work and then work on that. But how I look outside the gym isn’t really my job.”

Janhvi, who is busy shooting for her film ‘Kargil Girl’, has often got trolled for her gym looks. Unaffected by trolls, Janhvi continues to tease fans with her stunning photoshoots.

Have a look at some of her recent stylish gym looks.