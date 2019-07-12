New Delhi: The Bargarh Lok Sabha MP, Suresh Pujari, (BJP) has urged the Union government to bring all railway stations of Odisha under a single railway zone.

Speaking in the Lower House during discussion on Demands for Grants under the Ministry of Railways for 2019-20, the BJP legislator urged the Union Railway Minister to consider bringing all railway stations in the state under East Zone.

“The entire state of Odisha needs to be put in one Railway Zone, i.e., East Coast. Part of my constituency is in the East Coast Zone and other part is in Bilaspur Division of South Eastern Railway. My submission is that the entire railway network in Odisha should be put under one zone for the better functioning of the zone,” said Pujari.

He further urged the Centre to start new railway lines from Bargarh to Nuapada via Bijepur and Padampur and also sought a railway division for Jharsuguda.