New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday courted controversy by tweeting pictures of the dog squad of Indian Army doing yoga and captioning it ‘New India’, an apparent dig at the Narendra Modi dispensation.

The pictures in the tweet showed the Army dog unit and their trainers prostrating.

The BJP took a swipe at Gandhi saying for him life is only about a joke, as he keeps posting pictures about his pet dog.

It also said while a new India is emerging under Prime Minister Modi, a new Congress is coming up under Gandhi.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi there is a new india, and Gandhi’s tweet reveals a new Congress under him. Perhaps for him, life is one continuing joke for him and looking for opportunities to post pictures that remind him of his favourite Pidi (his pet dog),” said BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli.

Gandhi was also trolled on Twitter, with a number of people posting pictures about the Congress while poking fun at him and the party.

PTI