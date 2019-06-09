Balasore: Union Minister of State for MSME, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Pratap Chandra Sarangi held a review meeting on the progress of various schemes and activities in Balasore district Sunday.

After becoming Union minister, it was his maiden visit to his home district. He was given a rousing welcome by various quarters on his arrival in the district. Members of various industrial units also received him at Sadbhabana Hall.

Sarangi held the review meeting with Collector Ramesh Chandra Rout and other senior officials.

The Union minister directed the collector and officials concerned to prepare a blueprint and cost estimation for plans.

“Balasore has a lot of possibilities and potential for fish production. The district can create a huge scope for employment in the fisheries sector,” he said.

GM of the District Industries Centre, Harihar Jena, apprised the Union minister of the status and condition of the MSME sector in the district.

Stressing the need for setting up new small and medium scale industries, Sarangi said, “The Central government will extend all necessary help and encouragement to entrepreneurs to set up small, micro and medium scale industries and facilitate marketing of their products in the district.”

He also assured that steps will be taken to make the district self sufficient in animal husbandry and milk production.

Balasore MLA Madanmohan Datt, Nilagiri MLA Sukant Kumar Nayak, PD (DRDA) Trilochan Pradhan, Sub-Collector Nilu Mohapatra, former Remuna MLA Gobinda Chandra Das, officials of the industries and the commerce departments and media persons were present at the meeting.