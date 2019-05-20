Bhubaneswar: A day after accusing an educational institution of instigating sprinter Dutee Chand to reveal she is in a same-sex relationship, her elder sister Saraswati Monday brought up yet another allegation, saying Dutee’s life is in danger from the ace athlete’s partner.

Saraswati reportedly said that the Indian sprinter’s partner was “putting pressure and blackmailing” her for wealth and property.

“Dutee has been under pressure and blackmailed into marriage by that girl and her family. All of this has been done to grab her property and wealth,” the Asian Games medalist’s sister Saraswati told ANI.

She went on to say that “Dutee’s life and property are in danger. I request the government to provide her protection and security.”

Saraswati, who herself is an athlete, said her sister had been “led into a trap” to “deviate her from sports”.

Dutee, Sunday, had revealed that she is in a same-sex relationship with a girl from her hometown of Chaka Gopalpur in the state. She, however, did not reveal her partner’s identity, saying she did not want to make her “the centre of undue attention”.

Asked if their family approved of Dutee’s relationship, Saraswati said: “She is an adult. It’s her decision whether she wants to marry a girl or a boy. But Dutee has been forced to say all this. Otherwise, a decision about marriage could have been discussed later.”

“Those who claim to have played a role in Dutee’s success are the culprits. Instead of focusing on the 2020 Olympics and World Championship, she’s been dragged into this,” she added.

Earlier Sunday, Dutee’s mother Akhuji had questioned the athlete’s decision. “How can she marry another girl, she (Dutee) is a girl, so ideally she should marry a man. When I came to know about this relationship, I told her it would not be welcoming but she said that the lecturers of her university are completely supporting her decision,” said Akhuji.

“Dutee never shared any details of her earnings. I am just shocked that she dared to ask us to beg one day, when I refused to accept her decision,” she added.

Akhuji also slammed the institute, where Dutee is pursuing her career. “Since she spends most of her time in the institute, I believe that a big conspiracy is being hatched there where Dutee is presently staying and pursuing her career,” said her mother.