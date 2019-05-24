BHUBANESWAR: A Bengali movie ‘Kantho- the sound of silence’ was screened at Cinepolis here recently for the movie’s crew. Eminent actors Aleena Samantaray, Akash Das Nayak, Pappu Pom Pom, Manoj Patnaik and director Basanta Sahu attended the event.

The story of the movie revolves around a Radio Jockey Arjun Mallick, a brilliant singer. His voice earns him good fortune and many fans. However, life takes a twist and he loses his voice. The movie revolves around the protagonist’s fight for his career.

The movie is directed by Nandita Ray and Sihvaprasad Mukherjee. The soulful music of the movie is scored by Anupam Ray, Anindya Chatterjee and Proshen, while the movie is produced by Akshay Parija Production.

Interacting with Orissa Post, Parija said, “The story of the movie is quite interesting. It will touch one’s heart deeply. The film industry of the state requires such stories to go to the next level.”

Actor Akash said, “I would like to thank Akshay Parija for producing such a wonderful movie with an amazing message for the society.”

However, Papu Pom Pom was of the opinion that the movie scored well with the Bengali audience as they are quite theatre centric. Such stories are still in the experimental stage in the state.

In Odisha making such movies is still an experiment. Actor Manoj Patnaik profoundly thanked Parija and said,’ this movie is a winner all the way as it connects to everyone’s emotion at some point. It’s regretful that in Odisha no one has tried to make such a movie, but soon our directors will adapt experimenting with new stories and movie making. After a long time I am watching an extraordinary, soulful movie and I am sure audience of both the state will get entertained thoroughly.’