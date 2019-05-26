An anchor during a live television show became one of the trending topics in India along with the elections, that is one great feat to achieve in our opinion, and that too for a hilarious reason.

On Thursday, while counting for the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was underway in the newsroom, a hilarious slip made by the anchor on live TV left social media in splits.

While announcing updates about the elections, he mistakenly referred BJP candidate and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone.

Though the anchor quickly corrected his mistake, his gaffe didn’t go unnoticed. You can imagine the hilarious memes that followed. After the incident went viral, Manforce Condoms, whose brand ambassador is Sunny Leone, also had a cheeky message for him.

They tweeted a picture with the caption, “@SunnyLeone Hope you’re not tired with all the running that you do in our minds.”

