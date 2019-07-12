Mumbai: Hindi film actress Sonakshi Sinha seems to be in deep trouble. Sinha is involved in an alleged cheating case which was filed against her in Uttar Pradesh back in 2018.

As per latest sources, the Moradabad police paid a visit to Sonakshi’s house, Thursday.

If latest reports are to be believed, Sonakshi was supposed to perform at an even organised in New Delhi. However, due to some unknown reason, the actress could not make it to the event. One of the event’s organisers hence filed an FIR against her.

Back in Mumbai, the Juhu police have confirmed that Moradabad police have requested their assistance on the matter. The authorities wanted to record a statement from Sonakshi but she was not available when they visited her house. The cop are likely to pay her another visit soon.

Defending Sonakshi, her spokesperson branded the accusations as ‘false and baseless’.

Sonakshi will be next seen in ‘Khandaani Shafaknama’ and ‘Mission Mangal’. The actress will also feature in Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg 3′.

