Bhubaneswar: With no letup in the prevailing heat wave condition across the state, especially in western Odisha, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday issued a yellow warning for 10 districts of the state till May 22.

Speaking to reporters, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre’s weather scientist Sashikant said heat wave will continue to prevail in the state for another two days. “Keeping this in view, we have issued a yellow warning for 10 districts—Sambalpur, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Kalahandi,” he said.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said he has instructed concerned collectors to take pre-emptive measures to deal with the climatic condition.

Sethi said, “In view of the heat wave warning, instructions have been given to District Collectors to take immediate steps to ensure zero casualties. Besides, they have been asked to make provisions to ensure supply of drinking water to all water-scarcity areas, set up jala chhatras (water kiosks) along roadside and busy thoroughfares and market places, work sites and passenger vehicles.”

He said the health department has been asked to direct all government-run hospitals to set up special wards for the treatment of heat-stress patients and intensify campaign to make people aware of the heat wave and its preventive measures. According to local Met centre, nine places sizzled above 40 degree Celsius Monday.