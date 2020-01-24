Digapahandi: A person was killed and three others were critically injured in a collision between a mini bus and bike on NH- 326 in Ganjam district Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Chandan Ghdei, a resident of Patra slums of Chandragiri village in Gajapati district. The injured are Himanshu Pradhan of Rout slum under Chandragiri village, Ganju Mondal and Dilip Sabar of Nuagarh village.

The mishap took place when the bus which was going to Hinjikatu from Podamari village hit the bike head-on killing Chandan on the spot and injuring the three other pillion riders.

The injured were rushed to Digapahandi primary healthcare centre by Sanakhemundi fire brigade officials. Later, they were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur after their conditions deteriorated.

Patapur police personnel reached the spot and started investigation into the matter. The body of Chandan has been sent for post-mortem. Police said that the driver of the bus is absconding and efforts are on to trace him.

