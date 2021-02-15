Balasore: A person was killed and three others injured critically after the car they were travelling in, fell off a bridge at Pitakalia village on the Soro-Kupari road in Balasore district Monday.

The identities of the deceased and injured persons are yet to be ascertained. However, it was learnt that the four occupants of the ill-fated car were returning from a marriage function.

According to a source, after attending the marriage ceremony in Jajpur district the four, including the driver, were returning to Aghirapada village under Oupada block of Balasore district.

As the car was passing over the Pitakalia bridge, a motorcyclist suddenly came in front of the vehicle. In his attempt to save the motorcyclist, the driver steered the vehicle to one side and lost control. It led to the mishap.

Locals immediately informed the police about the accident. Police were prompt in reaching the accident site. They rescued the injured persons and got them admitted to the Soro Government hospital. The body of the deceased has also been sent for post-mortem. Police are also waiting for the injured to regain their senses so that the identities can be ascertained.

The police have seized the vehicle, detained the motorcyclist and launched a probe in to the case.

PNN