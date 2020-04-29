Bhubaneswar: Taking the number of coronavirus cases in Odisha to 119, a 77-year-old male from Madhusudan Nagar in Bhubaneswar tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday . As per the Information & Public Relations Department, he is a close contact of Case No. 41.

A total of 29,107 samples were tested in Odisha till Tuesday midnight out of which 119 tested positive for COVID-19, as per the data published on the Health Department website.

First Health Update, 29tth April, 2020 One positive in Bhubaneswar

77 Yrs Male Madhusudan Nagar

Close relative of Case No. 41 (Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done.) Total Positive Case: 119 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 29, 2020

The Health Department informed that a total number of 2421 RT-PCR tests conducted in the State in the last 24 hours. The cumulative tests now stands at 2910, while there are 80 active cases. Besides, 38 patients have recovered while one person from Bhubaneswar has succumbed to the disease.

As per the district wise summary on the Health Department website, Khurda still stands the most affected district with 47 cases. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Odisha now stands at 80, as 38 persons have recovered and one has succumbed to the disease.