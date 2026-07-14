Jharsuguda: 10 councillors of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Belpahad municipality of Jharsuguda district Tuesday resigned from the party, sources said.

The councillors announced their decision at a press conference, citing internal developments within the party.

The councillors have stepped down from their BJD membership, though details regarding their future political course have not been disclosed yet. Their resignation reportedly came after BJD leader Hitesh Thakkar was “suspended” from the party, sources informed.

The move has triggered discussions over the changing political scenario in Belpahad, which was considered a stronghold of the BJD.